Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun

Police said the employee had a previous felony conviction and the gun belonged to his girlfriend.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant.

Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.

Court documents say police were called on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022 because somebody reported a person walking in and out of the restaurant with a gun.

Security video showed the 25-year-old Vanderburgh run to his girlfriend's car to get her AR pistol from the back seat, then run after the other vehicle before he walked back to the car, then into the Hardee's while still carrying the gun.