Surveillance footage leads to Bloomington man's arrest for attempted murder

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police arrested a 35-year-old man who was caught on surveillance footage shooting at a woman multiple.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 19, police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the parking lot area of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of North Arlington Park Drive, near West 17th Street.

Police said several people were outside but did not cooperate with the investigation or provide information about who was responsible for the shooting. However, police did find a parked vehicle that appeared to have a bullet hole in the rear bumper.

The next day, investigators went back to the area and found several spent 9mm shell casings. Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the apartment complex, which showed a man and a woman getting into a physical altercation. The footage then showed the man shot at the woman multiple times as she ran through the parking lot. The man was seen leaving the scene before police arrived.

Investigators identified the shooter in the surveillance footage as 35-year-old Travis Holmes, of Bloomington. He was found at an apartment in the 1300 block of West 12th Street, which is less than 1 mile from where the shooting took place, then was taken into custody.

Holmes was taken to the Monroe County Jail and is preliminarily charged with attempted murder (Level 1 felony), possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 4 felony) and criminal recklessness (Level 5 felony).