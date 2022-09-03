x
Clergy push for funding for mental health resources for police officers

The Black Church Coalition is fighting for more money devoted to mental health resources and clinician-led mobile teams to help officers respond to calls.

INDIANAPOLIS — The city's ongoing effort to reduce crime honed in on mental health funding Tuesday night.

The Black Church Coalition in Indianapolis met with Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor, outlining proposals to help officers respond to Hoosiers in crisis. They are fighting for more money devoted to mental health resources and clinician-led mobile teams to help officers respond to calls.

"When members of our community are in crisis, the first call shouldn't be police. We should have the option in Indianapolis to call a clinician-led team to address the issues we're facing," said Rev. Carlos Perkins, pastor of Bethel AME Church.

The extra funding wouldn't be available until 2023 at the earliest.

The clergy also want to see changes in police accountability, transparency and better systems for group violence intervention.

