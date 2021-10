Dustin Craig, 43, was riding a bike when he was killed by a car that fled the scene.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run late Saturday night on the near southwest side of Indianapolis.

Police were called just before midnight to a reported hit-and-run in the 2500 block of South Harding Street, which is located between West Raymond Street and the White River.

Dustin Craig, 43, was riding a bike when he was killed by a car that fled the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate.