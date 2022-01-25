Police seeking public's help identifying suspects in robbery of Beech Grove gas station

The robbery of a gas station occurred on Christmas morning.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three men in connection with a robbery on Christmas morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, three men robbed a gas station in the 4200 block of South Emerson Avenue, near Interstate 465.

One of the men hit the gas station clerk in the head with a gun, and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen before the men left the scene in an unknown direction, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said.