Police seeking public's help identifying suspects in robbery of Beech Grove gas station

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Beech Grove Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three men in connection with a robbery on Christmas morning.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2021, three men robbed a gas station in the 4200 block of South Emerson Avenue, near Interstate 465.
One of the men hit the gas station clerk in the head with a gun, and several cartons of cigarettes were stolen before the men left the scene in an unknown direction, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said.
Anyone with information on the men is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. You may be eligible for a crash reward if information you provide leads to a felony arrest.