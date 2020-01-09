Beech Grove man sentenced on child porn charge

Police arrested Burnette after a tip in 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — The Johnson County prosecutor announce Tuesday that Ewing Burnette, 30, was sentenced for child exploitation. He was accused of sharing child porn.

Police arrested Burnette after a tip in 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police found images and video on Burnette's laptop including victims as young as four years old.

Burnette admitted to police that he did download as well as forward pornographic materials of children.