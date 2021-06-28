Beech Grove man charged with arson at Amtrak facility causing $1 million in damage

Federal investigators said 34-year-old Casey Sage used railroad flares to set a fire in two storage buildings.

A Beech Grove man is facing federal criminal charges related to his alleged setting fire to two buildings at the Amtrak facility in Beech Grove on May 2, 2021.

According to court documents, on the night of May 1, 2021, 34-year-old Casey Sage entered the grounds of the Amtrak facility.

Surveillance video captured Sage as he moved around the Amtrak facility rail yard.

Investigators said in the early morning hours of May 2, 2021, Sage entered two storage buildings in the rail yard containing various flammable chemicals.

Investigators said Sage ignited each building and its contents using railroad flares he picked up at the site.

The buildings erupted in flames, and video surveillance captured several explosions.

The buildings and their contents were destroyed, and Amtrak has estimated that the fires resulted in approximately $1 million in damages.

“Mr. Sage committed a violent and dangerous criminal act,” said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “By burning down two buildings containing flammable and hazardous materials, Sage not only destroyed public property, he exposed first responders and Amtrak employees to a substantial risk of serious injury. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ quick response to the scene and their speedy efforts to investigate this case.”

“Today’s actions represent our commitment to pursuing every avenue possible to seek justice and hold accountable those who perpetrate extremely dangerous crimes like arson,” said Basil Demczak, the Special Agent in Charge of Amtrak Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “These crimes not only put Amtrak’s property at risk but could have jeopardized the lives of Amtrak employees and first responders. We appreciate the seamless collaboration with the U.S. Attorney's Office as well as the sustained professionalism exhibited by our investigative staff and partner agencies throughout the investigation.”