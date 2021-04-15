Bedford police officer held in official misconduct investigation

BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 official misconduct investigation, according to Indiana State Police.
Indiana State Police's Organized Crime and Corruption Unit arrested 38-year-old Jeremy R. Crane and took him to the Lawrence County Jail, the department said in a press release.
ISP said the investigation began when Bedford's police chief became "suspicious about the collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane," the report said.
After an investigation, findings were referred to a special prosecutor. Subsequently, charges of official misconduct for both false reporting and obstruction of justice were filed in a Lawrence County court.