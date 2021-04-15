Bedford police officer held in official misconduct investigation

Jeremy Crane, 38, was taken to the Lawrence County Jail.

BEDFORD, Ind. — A Bedford Police Department officer was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 official misconduct investigation, according to Indiana State Police.

Indiana State Police's Organized Crime and Corruption Unit arrested 38-year-old Jeremy R. Crane and took him to the Lawrence County Jail, the department said in a press release.

ISP said the investigation began when Bedford's police chief became "suspicious about the collection of evidence during an investigation by Crane," the report said.