Bedford Police Department makes big drug bust

Officers confiscated nearly seven pounds of marijuana, prescription pills and drug money.
Credit: Bedford Police Department

BEDFORD, Ind. — The Bedford Police Department announced a big drug bust Monday.

Officers working the night shift confiscated nearly seven pounds of marijuana.

On top of that, they also took in 218 prescription pills and $51, 270 in cash.

