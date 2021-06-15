Bedford Police Department makes big drug bust

BEDFORD, Ind. — The Bedford Police Department announced a big drug bust Monday.
Officers working the night shift confiscated nearly seven pounds of marijuana.
On top of that, they also took in 218 prescription pills and $51, 270 in cash.
What other people are reading:
- Monthly child tax credit payments start in 1 month: Here's what we know.
- FBI, BBB: Don't share senior high school photos on social media
- 'Don't let it be you': Mom who almost lost son to drowning talks prevention as the summer heats up
- Plainfield police help crimefighting wish come true for twins with terminal diagnosis