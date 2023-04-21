Bedford man arrested for allegedly stalking high school girls for decades

Jon C. Cooper, 42, is accused of stalking and harassing a girl at Bedford North Lawrence High School.

BEDFORD, Indiana — Lawrence County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Bedford man in a stalking case that revealed instances dating back decades.

Deputies were first alerted to concerning social media posts seeming to be directed toward the girl. Some of the posts had pictures of the girl, as well as pictures of the girl's mother and grandmother from when they were in high school.

Deputies said the posts were becoming more threatening. Officers were able to pinpoint the phone number associated with the social media account. Officers also matched the background in some of the posts to Cooper's home.

On April 20, police searched Cooper's home and found a "plethora" of evidence. Among it, not only evidence of stalking involving the latest BNL student, but evidence of stalking BNL students dating back to the late 1990s. Police claim the evidence included letters, photographs and "other items of memorabilia."

In Cooper's home, police also found multiple guns.

Lawrence County Sheriff Greg Day thanked his officers and other assisting departments for their work leading to Cooper's arrest.

"Their efforts have resulted in ensuring a young lady can rest a little easier now, while hopefully giving her family a sense of peace. I want to thank all officers and agencies who assisted in this investigation over the course of the last few days," Day said.