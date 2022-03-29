Woman sentenced for neglect of Bartholomew County man who died

Teresa Wade, 57, will spend five years in prison and then two years on probation.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Bartholomew County woman was sentenced in a neglect case where an adult ended up dying.

Wade had been appointed by a judge to be the caretaker for 67-year-old William Ward after he suffered a stroke.

Wade moved Ward into her home and then did not take him to medical appointments or fill and administer his prescriptions.

Ward ended up being admitted to the hospital due to being extremely malnourished. Ward suffered severe bedsores, which resulted in infection inside his body and bones that ultimately resulted in his death.

An investigation by police found Wade had also taken advantage of being the one to handle Ward's disability payments each month. Investigators also learned Wade had a previous conviction for a different neglect case.