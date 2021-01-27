Person detained after Bartholomew County shooting

The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Taylorsville.

TAYLORSVILLE, Indiana — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting in Taylorsville. Police received a call of a person shot around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Main Street.

Deputies arrived to find Justin Black with a gun shot wound to his stomach. Medics transported Black to an Indianapolis hospital via air ambulance.

Sheriff Matt Myers said the suspected shooter was detained and there was no threat to the public or nearby Taylorsville Elementary. The department did stay in contact with the school resource officer and school officials about what was happening and that it was safe for students to come to school.

“This call came in at 5:32 a.m. and deputies were on scene at 5:39 a.m. Within minutes the scene was secured and the victim was receiving aid,” said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers. “The weapon was secured and the suspected shooter is cooperating with law enforcement.”