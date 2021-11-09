Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office warns of possible 'armed and dangerous' suspect in stolen SUV

The suspect is one of two persons of interest in an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee, officials said.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County deputies are searching for a suspect who should be considered "armed and dangerous" and driving a stolen SUV.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Bartholomew County sheriff's deputy initiated a traffic stop on northbound Interstate 65. The vehicle, which was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Nashville, Tennessee, fled the scene, leading to a pursuit.

The car eventually crashed and rolled multiple times, and two suspects then fled on foot, officials said. A 16-year-old was later located at a residence and taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for what officials said appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and officials from multiple agencies have been unable to locate the second suspect, who the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department said is allegedly armed with a handgun. The suspect was described by police as a man wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and a gray toboggan.

A short time later, deputies were dispatched to a vehicle theft at a Waffle House in Taylorsville, Indiana. The same suspect is believed to have stolen the car there, a 2016 white Kia Sportage with the license plate GCW271.

In a statement, Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew A. Myers said anyone who sees the vehicle or person matching the suspect description should call law enforcement immediately and not approach.