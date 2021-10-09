Bartholomew County Sheriff seeks tips on drive-by shooting

Sheriff Matt Myers said there were people in the area during the shooting including several children. Luckily, no one was injured.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting.

Sheriff Matt Myers said the shooting happened on Tyler Drive while there were people in the area including several children. Luckily, no one was injured.

The gun used was 9mm and there were possibly two people in the car during the shooting.

Myers said any information, "no matter how seemingly insignificant, will be helpful."