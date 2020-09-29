Bartholomew County police looking for person of interest in woman's death

Bartholomew County police are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old man in connection to a woman's death.
Police were called to the 2700 block of South East Street in Waynesville, Indiana, Monday morning for a possible cardiac arrest.
Deputies located a deceased woman with suspicious injuries.
Investigators believe 19-year-old Bobby Neil Truitt, II was the last person to see the woman alive.
Anyone with information regarding Truitt's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Will Kinman at 812-565-5926.