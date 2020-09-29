x
Bartholomew County police looking for person of interest in woman's death

Investigators believe 19-year-old Bobby Neil Truitt, II was the last person to see the woman alive.
Credit: Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office

Bartholomew County police are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old man in connection to a woman's death.

Police were called to the 2700 block of South East Street in Waynesville, Indiana, Monday morning for a possible cardiac arrest.

Deputies located a deceased woman with suspicious injuries.

For Immediate Release Bartholomew County Sheriff September 29, 2020 Investigators working on the death of a woman found...

Posted by Sheriff Matt Myers on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Investigators believe 19-year-old Bobby Neil Truitt, II was the last person to see the woman alive.

Anyone with information regarding Truitt's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Will Kinman at 812-565-5926.

