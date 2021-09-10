Human remains found in shallow grave in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office is investigating human remains found in a shallow grave on Thursday.
The remains were found just off of 400 N. between U.S. 31 and River Road.
The remains are now with the coroner's office and an autopsy is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office and coroner's office are still working to identify the remains and the cause of death.
The remains were found while deputies investigated a missing person's report.
The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is also being assisted by Indiana Conservation Officers and the Columbus Township Fire Department.
"Being able to use resources and manpower from other law enforcement agencies is the future of law enforcement, and is a big win for the communities these agencies serve,”
“Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Major Chris Lane said: “there will be no interviews and/or other information released at this time as investigation continues,” said Sheriff Matthew Myers.
Police said no other information will be released at this time as they continue to investigate.
