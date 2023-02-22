Columbus man arrested on child pornography charges

Detectives began investigating 61-year-old Kevin Ray Batman following a cybertip in September 2022. Investigators determined Batman had possessed images showing child pornography and obtained a search warrant for his residence.

The search warrant was served on Feb. 21, 2023 and uncovered additional evidence of child pornography/child exploitation.

Batman was arrested by troopers with the Indiana State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force on initial charges of possession of child pornography. He was held at the Bartholomew County Jail ahead of his initial court appearance.