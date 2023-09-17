Ball State University Police investigate shot fired in dorm

According to our newsgathering partners at NewsLink Indiana, police on the scene said it was most likely an accidental discharge inside a dorm room.

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University Police are investigating a possible accidental shot fired inside a dorm.

Students at the university received this email Saturday evening:

Earlier this evening the University Police Department responded to a report of a discharged firearm in a residence hall room in Studebaker West housing complex on campus. UPD has concluded there is no immediate threat to campus community. UPD continues to investigate the incident. The campus community will be notified via regular emergency alert systems if additional action becomes necessary.

The shot fired happened during Ball State's Family Weekend celebration.

This is an ongoing investigation.