Indiana DNR needs help finding suspect who shot, killed bald eagle

Indiana DNR is offering a reward of up to $500 for information that could lead to an arrest of a suspect.

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conversation officers are asking for the public's help after a bald eagle was shot and killed in the southern part of the state.

The shooting was believed to have happened Saturday, Feb. 25 in Dubois County. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the eagle appeared to be feeding nearly 50 yards off the roadway near County Roads 300 North and 175 East.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the DNR Law Enforcement District 7 Headquarters at 812-789-9538 or 1-800-TIP-IDNR (800-847-4367).

