Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy.

Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.

Officers arrived and located Erieomairy Dingui. Medics took the girl to Riley Hospital in critical condition. She passed away later that day.

IMPD child abuse detectives launched an investigation and the Marion County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy, determining that Dingui died from multiple blunt force injuries. Her cause of death was determined to be homicide.

Detectives have identified who was with the girl when she was injured and will present their findings to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for a charging decision.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call Detective Jamie Hoch at the IMPD Child Abuse Office at 317-327-6885 or e-mail the detective at Jamie.Hoch@indy.gov.