Avon substitute teacher terminated after child molesting charge filed

AVON, Indiana — A now former substitute teacher for Avon Schools is charged with child seduction, child molesting and child exploitation.

Matthew Duran had his position with the Avon School District terminated after the allegations came to light.

Avon Schools tells 13News Duran only worked two shifts for the district. It also emphasized the behavior in question occurred "outside of his school employment."

According to court documents, the parents of a 12-year-old boy at Avon Intermediate School notified school staff of inappropriate text messages from Duran. The documents say Duran was an assistant or volunteer coach for youth football and had coached the 12-year-old's team for two seasons.

After the parents notified the head coach of the 12-year-old's of the text messages, Duran was relieved of his position.

Investigators said an inappropriate video of the 12-year-old might have been sent to Duran during their alleged messaging. There was also an alleged inappropriate facetime call with Duran and Duran took a screenshot of the 12-year-old.

Duran is also accused of touching the child inappropriately.