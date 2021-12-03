Avon PD looking for theft suspect who left his ID behind

The Avon Police Department is looking for Javier Lopez after he allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit check at a business in Avon.

AVON, Ind. — This isn't quite getting caught red-handed for a thief, but it's about as close as you can get by letting police know who you are.

Officers stopped chasing him for the safety of the community and Lopez's female passenger.

Avon officers were able to get the license plate number of the car Lopez was driving and his Indiana ID card that he left when he took off.