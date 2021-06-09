Avon man sentenced to 15 years for child molesting

The 6-year-old victim testified during the two-day trial, in which the jury found John W. Rosenbaum, III guilty on both counts.

AVON, Ind. — A 34-year-old Avon man has been sentenced to 15 years for two counts of child molesting.

John W. Rosenbaum, III was charged in January 2020 following the Avon Police Department's investigation on multiple allegations against him between June-December 2019.

The 6-year-old victim testified during the two-day trial, in which the jury found Rosenbaum guilty on both counts.

"Her courage and fortitude in the retelling of the abuse that she sustained at that hands of the defendant in the way she did was very overwhelming to all those in the courtroom that day," said Hendricks County Prosecutor Loren Delp. "Her testimony was so impactful, the jury returned their verdicts in just 20 minutes. She was amazing."

Rosenbaum was sentenced to nine years in prison and six years of probation.