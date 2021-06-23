Police: Avon officer deployed stun gun to take down alleged car thief who pulled gun during chase

Timothy Wagers is facing several charges in connection with the incident.

AVON, Indiana — An Avon police officer arrested an alleged car thief who pulled a gun after fleeing a traffic stop.

Avon Police Ofc. Kevin Roach reportedly spotted the suspected stolen vehicle near Dick's Sporting Goods Tuesday and attempted a traffic stop. During the stop, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Timothy Wagers, ran away from the car, leaving a female passenger behind.

As the officer gave chase on foot, ordering the suspect to stop, police claim Wagers "quickly drew a handgun from his waistline and began to point the weapon at Officer Roach." Roach, who police said was already prepared to pull his stun gun during the foot pursuit, deployed the weapon, striking Wagers, who dropped to the ground.

Roach then kicked the loaded handgun out of Wagers' hand and took him into custody, police said in a release.

After being treated at the hospital, Wagers was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, pointing a firearm, resisting law enforcement, and dealing in a controlled substance.