Avon chiropractor facing rape charge after allegation of assault made by patient

A female patient accused Dr. Roc Byrd of touching her inappropriately during an appointment at his clinic last November.

AVON, Ind. — A Hendricks County chiropractor is charged with rape, accused of assaulting a patient.

Dr. Roc Byrd is denying the allegations made by a woman last year.

According to online jail records, Byrd was arrested Friday morning and released from the Hendricks County Jail eight hours later.

A 10-page document details the claims made against the 59-year-old doctor.

(WARNING: This story contains descriptions of allegations of sexual assault.)

Investigators say a woman came forward to deputies in November 2022, a week after she said Byrd touched her in appropriately, inserting a finger into her vagina during a treatment at his Avon clinic, Cornerstone Chiropractic.

The woman told investigators she asked Byrd to stop after she realized what was happening but, she says, he did not.

The woman went to the emergency room for a sexual assault exam. Investigators say the test showed male DNA was present, but not enough for a complete profile.

According to the court document, the woman said she waited a week before notifying deputies because she didn't want to humiliate Byrd and his family, but later told investigators, "she thought about this happening to someone else because she did not come forward and that it was bigger than her."

A few months later, in April 2023, court documents say a second victim came forward, alleging Byrd assaulted her in late 2009 or early 2010, brushing her hand against his genitals while treating knots in her shoulder blade area.

Byrd's attorney told police his client denied those claims, as well, saying the woman's husband owes Byrd money for chiropractic treatments and has refused to pay him.

13News reached out to Byrd's attorney about the allegations. He released a statement reiterating that his client denies the claims.