2 suspects in custody after robbing Avon bank

Police said the robbery happened Friday at the PNC Bank, located at Raceway Road and U.S. Highway 36, around 10:30 a.m.

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are investigating after two people robbed a bank Friday morning.

Police said they were notified of a robbery in progress at the PNC Bank, located at Raceway Road and U.S. Highway 36, around 10:30 a.m.

Police were told two male suspects had fled the scene northbound and were wearing all black clothing.

Officers in the area found two people on Raceway Road matching the description provided by witnesses.

Avon and Plainfield police officers then took the suspects into custody without incident and recovered a large amount of cash.