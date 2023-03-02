Attorneys claim 'intellectual disability' for suspect accused of killing Elwood Officer Shahnavaz

Both parties have proposed a July 2024 trial for Carl Roy Webb Boards II, who is accused of killing Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

ELWOOD, Ind. — Attorneys for the man accused of killing 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz are claiming "intellectual disability" for their client. The judge in the case ordered Boards to be evaluated and a hearing on the "intellectual disability" claim set for September.

The importance of the intellectual disability determination would be its impact on whether or not he can face the death penalty. Prosecutors are currently seeking the death penalty for Boards.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II also had additional charges added or amended. He is now facing 11 charges including murder and resisting law enforcement.

Boards was previously ordered transferred to the Department of Correction in Pendleton. The decision was made for his "safekeeping" until his trial, which both parties have proposed to start sometime in July 2024. Boards was previously being held at the Hamilton County Jail.

A change of venue request is still under advisement and will be decided by January of 2024.

The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage over the killing of an officer. The defense also noted media reports leading to public knowledge on Carl Boards' criminal history.

The prosecutor argued against a change of venue but did agree to bringing in jurors from another county to Madison County for the trial.

Timeline of events

Indiana State Police said Shahnavaz tried to stop a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County just after 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022.

According to court documents, Shahnavaz radioed in the license plate number. The last radio transmission from the officer recorded him saying, "had a gun."

ISP said the suspect got out of the Buick and fired multiple rounds at Shahnavaz for an unknown reason. Shahnavaz was hit multiple times. His gun was found still in its holster. Investigators found 36 rifle bullet casings in the road that are believed to be from the suspect's gun.

Police said the suspect then took off in the Buick.

Additional responding officers gave first aid to Shahnavaz until an ambulance arrived. He was taken to a hospital in Elwood before being moved to a hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his injuries.

Around 2:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department attempted to stop the Buick on State Road 37. A tire deflation device was used on it near State Road 37 and 146th Street, but the Buick kept going and made it onto Interstate 69.

Fishers Police Department officers then twice used their vehicles to stop the Buick. The second time, the Buick hit the median barrier and came to a stop. Officers were then able to arrest the suspect.