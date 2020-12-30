Attorney general concludes investigation of fetal remains at abortion doctor's properties

Authorities discovered a total of 2,411 fetal remains, which appear to be from Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s medical practice in Indiana from 2000 to 2003.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill concluded his investigation into fetal remains found at an Indiana abortion doctor's properties.

The investigation began Sept. 3, 2019 after Dr. Ulrich Klopfer's death. His family discovered medically preserved fetal remains in the garage next to his home in Will County, Illinois.

A search discovered 2,246 medically preserved remains, along with thousands of health records from Dr. Klopfer's medical practice.

Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains inside a car at a Chicago-area business where Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3 at age 79, had kept several cars.

The remains came from Dr. Klopfer's medical practice in Indiana from 2000 to 2003.

An earlier report from the attorney general's office said "based on the poor condition of the fetal remains and unreliable nature of the accompanying records, it is not possible to make an independent verification of the identities of the individual fetal remains."

The attorney general's investigation found Dr. Klopfer failed properly handle patients' health records. The patient records will be maintained and safeguarded "until such a time as they can be disposed of properly."

The investigation also found Klopfer didn't handle the fetal remains as required by Indiana law.

"This horrific ordeal is exactly why we need strong laws to ensure the dignified disposition of fetal remains. I was humbled to provide these precious babies a proper burial in South Bend," Hill said. "We hope the results of our investigation provide much-needed closure to everyone who has been impacted by this gruesome case."

Dr. Klopfer is believed to have acted alone, and since he has died, there will not be any charges in the case.

Dr. Klopfer was licensed by the state of Indiana in 1979. His medical license was suspended indefinitely in 2016 after multiple licensing actions and criminal charges in Lake and St. Joseph counties related to his medical practices.

Dr. Klopfer was the medical director at women's health clinics in South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Gary. The Fort Wayne clinic closed in 2014, and the Gary and South Bend clinics closed the next year.