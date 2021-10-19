Attorney for Henry County arrested for dealing meth

Martin Shields, 67, of New Castle, became the attorney for Henry County in January.

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — The attorney for Henry County was arrested by drug task force officers for dealing methamphetamine.

Martin Shields, 67, of New Castle, was arrested Tuesday by the Henry County Area Drug Task Force following an investigation.

According to our partners at the Courier-Times, Shields was the county lawyer. He replaced local attorney Joel Harvey in January.

The Henry County Commissioners gave Harvey his 30-day notice late last year. Commissioner Ed Tarantino said Harvey would be replaced by Shields in January.

Documents from a meeting dated July 14, 2021, also had Shields listed as the attorney for the county.

Shields has been charged with two counts of felony dealing meth and possession of meth.

He was taken to the Henry County Jail and released to jail staff.