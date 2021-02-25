Armed robbery prompts three Lebanon schools to lockdown

Three Lebanon schools locked down Thursday as police investigated a nearby armed robbery.

LEBANON, Indiana — Schools in Lebanon locked down Thursday as police investigated an armed robbery at an AT&T store.

Police said an employee reported being held at gunpoint by three suspects around 10:30 a.m. at the store on North Lebanon Street.

The employee told police the three suspects ran out the back of the store. Harney School, Lebanon High School and Lebanon Middle School were locked down as a precaution.