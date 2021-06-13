At least 3 injured in shooting at West Lafayette condos

Authorities were first alerted of the shooting at around 11:11 p.m. when dispatch began receiving calls from people saying they heard between 10 and 15 gunshots.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a condominium Saturday night in West Lafayette.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said law enforcement was on the scene investigating at 12:36 a.m.

According to Goldsmith, the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Lucia Lane.

At around 11:11 p.m. dispatch began receiving calls from people saying they heard between 10 and 15 gunshots. Dispatch advised people were running everywhere to get clear of the building.

A few minutes later, dispatch reported people were calling saying their friends had been shot. As of 12:30 a.m., Goldsmith said there are three known victims.

He said the victims showed up at a local hospital. However, it's unclear what condition the victims are in, if they know each other, or if the shooting happened in one unit in the condominium. Detectives are on the scene trying to answer these questions and more as part of their investigation.