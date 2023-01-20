Asian American Alliance calls town hall meeting after IU student stabbed

Last week, an Indiana University student was stabbed near campus in what investigators say was a racially motivated attack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday, a group fed up with crimes targeting Asian Americans spoke out about the problems they're seeing.

The Asian American Alliance held a town hall meeting following an attack last week on an Asian American student in Bloomington.

"I have a message for the racists and hate mongers out there," said Dr. Benny Ko with the Indiana Association of Chinese Americans. "Tell us what makes them think they are more American and more entitled to the blessings of this land, to the exclusion of all others."

"It's anger, it's compassion, indignity and it's hurtful," said Ko. "More than that, it prompted me and my fellow members with the association into taking action and we will."

They're speaking up and hoping others listen.

"I want my corporate leaders, government officials and community partners to speak internally and externally. It has to be a top-down approach," said Asian American Alliance President Rupal Thanawala. "We are standing with Asian Americans, we are not going to tolerate it."

The people in attendance brought up the fact that there isn't a law that could charge somebody with a hate crime.

"You will see that the law only provides a sentencing enhancement once a person has been charged with another crime," said attorney and Indiana University law professor Shruti Rana.

The Asian American community wants to see stronger legislation to prevent this from happening again.