The shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Asbury Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the southeast side.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 2400 block of Asbury Street, near Raymond Street and I-65, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim of the shooting has died, police confirmed.