One resident and one firefighter had to go to the hospital for minor injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — Fire investigators have ruled Saturday’s fire at a north side Indianapolis apartment complex as arson.

Crews were called to 1138 Racquet Club South Drive just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday and found heavy fire coming from a stairwell.

In all, 13 people had to evacuate and the fire damaged six units of the building.

Investigators found a simultaneous second arson attempt at 1220 Racquet Club South Drive just as fire crews were arriving.

Investigators are looking for information about the fires. Call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS if you have information about the incident.