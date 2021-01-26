Football player's future in jeopardy after weekend shooting

Mohammad Abdullah Mohammad was shot while sitting in his car Sunday night on Arsenal Avenue, according to his father Ramee Mohammad.

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the victims in the wave of violence in Indianapolis over the weekend may end up losing his athletic career after being shot.

Abdullah Mohammad was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

“It’s just really difficult to see my child like that because even though he is 18, to me, he is still a child. My little bitty baby,” said Ramee Mohammad.

Ramee Mohammad said he talked to his son Monday, who said he didn’t know the shooter.

“The first thing he said was, 'Why did the man shoot me?' because he does not know why the man was just shooting. Can you imagine just sitting in your car and someone just comes up and shoots you?” said Ramee Mohammad.

Abdullah Mohammad was a defensive football player at Arsenal Tech High School. His father said he was set to decide where he would play college football, however doctors now say continuing to play is unlikely.

“I asked him would he play and stuff again and the doctor just told me it is very unlikely, because the nerves actually shattered and they had to reattach the nerves from his left arm all the way to the clavicle,” said Ramee Mohammad.