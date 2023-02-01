Arrests made in New Year's Day homicide in Lafayette

Police found Anthony Holdbrook on the ground late Jan. 1, and he died at an area hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police arrested five people, including a 15-year-old, in a New Year's Day murder near 7th and Union streets.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found Anthony Holdbrook, who had been shot, lying on the ground.

Holdbrook was taken to the hospital, where he died.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the homicide.

Detectives were able to work with various sources, which led them to Kokomo, Indiana. With the help of the Kokomo Police Department, detectives identified five suspects in a gray PT Cruiser Convertible that fled from the murder scene.

The five suspects were identified as Amarion Alsup, Dimanione Lovelace, Bailey Hensley, Shae Martin and a fifteen-year-old male.

Between April 14 and 20, all five suspects were found and arrested.

Some of the suspects have already been charged with murder, robbery and theft. It is not clear what charges the juvenile is facing.