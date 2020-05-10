x
Arrests made in 2019 homicide in Morgan County

The arrests come after a 13-month investigation into the murder of Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis.
Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Britney D. Overton, 26, and Justin M. Blake, 19, both of Indianapolis.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests in a 2019 homicide. Justin M. Blake, 19, of Indianapolis, and Britney D. Overton, 26, of Indianapolis were arrested for murder.

The arrests come after a 13-month investigation after a badly decomposed body was found along North Mann Road in Mooresville. 

Police released an image of a shirt similar to the one the victim was wearing and ultimately identified him as Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis. The sheriff's office said Jackson had been shot.

"He had so many dreams so it’s just not real that I am not going to be able to call him at 3 o’clock in the morning," said Jackson's best friend, Ashton Manson at the time. "When I first realized that this was Alex I just felt numb I just kind of sat there and was like 'Alex is dead. He is dead."

Final charges will be up to the prosecutor's office in Morgan County.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

