Man arrested for central Indiana police chase, hitting patrol car injuring officer

The sergeant was taken to the hospital to be treated for pain in his hand, arm and back. He has since been released.

GREENE COUNTY, Indiana — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a police chase through two central Indiana counties that ended with the driver hitting a police vehicle, injuring a sergeant.

The chase began just before 7 p.m. when two Greene County deputies approached an SUV, driven by Cody Reeves, on Lawrence Hollow Drive.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said Reeves was wanted on a Lawrence County warrant for resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, driving while suspended and reckless driving.

Reeves sped away, going about a half mile north before stopping in a yard and then going through it to head south on Lawrence Hollow Drive.

While Reeves was being chased on Lawrence Hollow Drive he tried to hit a deputy head-on, police said. He kept going and, throughout the chase, he was crossing the center line into on-coming traffic.

The chase went into Monroe County.

When Reeves got into Bloomington, he drove into the parking lot of a Circle K gas station at the intersection of West State Road 45 and Leonard Springs Road.

Reeves came out of the gas station parking lot and then drove into the parking lot of a nearby Walmart.

He drove around the parking lot and the shopping center and then hit a Monroe County patrol car. At that point, Reeves stopped and was arrested.

The sheriff's office said when Reeves hit the patrol car, he injured a sergeant with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The sergeant was taken to the hospital to be treated for pain in his hand, arm and back. He has since been released.

Reeves has been preliminarily charged in Greene County with:

Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, felony

Criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, felony

Driving while suspended prior, misdemeanor

Reckless driving, misdemeanor