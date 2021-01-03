Arrest made in January southeast side homicide case

IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back on Jan. 17, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back on Jan. 17, 2021.

On Friday, Feb. 26, IMPD detectives identified and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the death of 29-year-old Justin White.

Just before 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, officers were called to 2900 S. Keystone Ave on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found White with gunshot wound(s) in the parking lot of a business. IEMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.

Then on Feb. 26, homicide detectives announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tavon Macklin for his alleged involvement in the death of White. Macklin was arrested and charged with Murder.