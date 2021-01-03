Arrest made in January southeast side homicide case

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man back on Jan. 17, 2021.
On Friday, Feb. 26, IMPD detectives identified and arrested a suspect allegedly involved in the death of 29-year-old Justin White.
Just before 2:55 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, officers were called to 2900 S. Keystone Ave on a report of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found White with gunshot wound(s) in the parking lot of a business. IEMS arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin their investigation.
Then on Feb. 26, homicide detectives announced the arrest of 21-year-old Tavon Macklin for his alleged involvement in the death of White. Macklin was arrested and charged with Murder.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).