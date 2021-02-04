x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Arrest made in homicide at northwest side gas station

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after they said he shot and killed another man at a northwest side gas station.
Credit: Indianapolis Metro Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a shooting Tuesday night.  

Police said Andre George was detained and questioned after the shooting near 71st and Georgetown Road.  Police later arrested George on a preliminary charge of murder. 

RELATED: Man killed in northwest Indianapolis shooting

The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the shooting victim as 31-year-old Ryan Thomas.  

Credit: WTHR

Police said the shooting happened outside of a Marathon gas station shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

The Marion County Prosecutors Office will now review the case and make the final charging decision.