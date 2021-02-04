Arrest made in homicide at northwest side gas station

Police arrested a 22-year-old man after they said he shot and killed another man at a northwest side gas station.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for his alleged involvement in a shooting Tuesday night.

Police said Andre George was detained and questioned after the shooting near 71st and Georgetown Road. Police later arrested George on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Coroner’s office identified the shooting victim as 31-year-old Ryan Thomas.

Police said the shooting happened outside of a Marathon gas station shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.