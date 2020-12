Police arrested Loubens Fradet, 41, on a preliminary charge of murder.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway officers made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a woman on Dec. 30.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Embassy Row in the Brickyard Flats apartment complex around 2 a.m. on Dec. 30. That's near Crawfordsville and North High School roads.

When police arrived, they found a 45-year-old woman shot to death. The woman's identity is not being released until her family can be notified.