Arrest made in deadly Brownsburg shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested two people for a deadly shooting in a Brownsburg parking lot Monday.
Police arrested 18-year-old Marques Hardiman and a 17-year-old on preliminary charges of murder and robbery.
The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for possible formal charges.
Police said the shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. Monday, May 3, in a parking lot near where a new Kroger store is being built on North Green Street.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emanuel L. Fonville, of Avon, Indiana.
According to police, Fonville and a woman in the car were robbed by two men in a silver 4-door car. The woman was not injured in the shooting. The parking lot was chosen by Fonville as a place to meet for a transaction with the suspects.