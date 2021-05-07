Arrest made in deadly Brownsburg shooting

Police said two people are preliminarily charged with murder and robbery.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police arrested two people for a deadly shooting in a Brownsburg parking lot Monday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Marques Hardiman and a 17-year-old on preliminary charges of murder and robbery.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for possible formal charges.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. Monday, May 3, in a parking lot near where a new Kroger store is being built on North Green Street.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Emanuel L. Fonville, of Avon, Indiana.