Sheriff's Department: Arrest made in death of Greenfield man

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man was arrested on preliminary murder charges after another man was found dead in a home east of Greenfield Thursday night, authorities said.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., members of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Greenfield Police Department responded to a house in the 5600 block of East US Highway 40 for a report of a deceased person.

There they located a man, identified as 69-year-old Freddie E. Patterson, of Greenfield. Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daniel James Smith, 39, of Greenfield, was taken into custody at the scene on preliminary murder charges, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

No further information on the circumstances of the incident was immediately released.