Arrest made after 19-year-old man shot and killed at west side convenience store

Indianapolis police arrested a teenager after they said he shot and killed another teenager Sunday night.
On Sunday, September 4, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road on a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle.
Medics pronounced White dead at the scene.
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, IMPD homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on a preliminary charge of murder.
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov
