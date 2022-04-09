Arrest made after 19-year-old man shot and killed at west side convenience store

Police said the shooting happened Sunday night in the 4200 block of North High School Road.

Indianapolis police arrested a teenager after they said he shot and killed another teenager Sunday night.

On Sunday, September 4, 2022, just before 6:00 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 4200 block of North High School Road on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Da Kylen Treyon Malix White inside a vehicle.

Medics pronounced White dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, IMPD homicide detectives arrested 19-year-old Julius Beverly on a preliminary charge of murder.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Anthony Johnson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Anthony.Johnson@indy.gov