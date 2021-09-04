Armed suspect wanted on federal warrant arrested after chase, crash on I-65

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department patrol car was struck during the pursuit. All injuries were minor.

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD patrol vehicle was struck and another vehicle crashed on Interstate 65 during a police chase for a suspect wanted on a federal warrant Saturday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a wanted suspect and two others are in custody after leading officers in a chase at around 3 p.m. that ended on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

The Indiana Crime Guns Task Force was attempting to stop a vehicle that had a person inside it who was wanted on a federal warrant for a gun charge.

During the pursuit, an IMPD vehicle was struck and the suspect vehicle later crashed on I-65 southbound near the 122.8-mile marker, which is by Lafayette Road and Eagle Creek Park.

When the suspect vehicle crashed, three people got out of the car, two of which had guns, and ran. Police say one person had a rifle and the other had a handgun.

Police caught up with the suspects and arrested them. All were checked on the scene by medics for minor injuries.