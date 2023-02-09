Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus.
Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery.
Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off.
Police said they saw 55-year-old Robert Carl Christopher running from the area and went after him. After a short chase, Christopher was arrested. Police said they found a gun and money on him.
Christopher is now in jail facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, interfering with the reporting of a crime, criminal confinement, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.