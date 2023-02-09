x
Crime

Columbus PD arrests armed robbery suspect

Police said they saw 55-year-old Robert Carl Christopher running from the area and arrested him.
Credit: Columbus Police Department
Columbus PD arrests a suspect in an armed robbery at the Moose Lodge on Feb. 9.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after an armed robbery in Columbus.

Police were called Feb. 9 to the Moose Lodge on Eighth Street about a robbery.

Officers were told a man with a gun robbed them and then took off.

Police said they saw 55-year-old Robert Carl Christopher running from the area and went after him. After a short chase, Christopher was arrested. Police said they found a gun and money on him.

Christopher is now in jail facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, resisting law enforcement, interfering with the reporting of a crime, criminal confinement, and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

