2 people arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery that happened Wednesday night on the city's northwest side.

Police were called to the Dollar General at 4001 N. High School Road just after 8 p.m. on a report of an armed robbery.

Police searched the area and found people matching the descriptions of the suspects less than a mile from the business in the 4200 block of Mission Drive.

According to police, both suspects ran after seeing the officers.

Police arrested 25-year-old Ronald Hardin Jr. and a 17-year old juvenile for their roles in the robbery. Officers found money believed to have been taken in the robbery in the pocket of one of the suspects.