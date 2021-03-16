Armed meth dealer sentenced to 11 years after fleeing from officers with kids in car

Nathaniel Bradley, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

INDIANAPOLIS — An armed meth dealer who tried to escape from police while children were in his car will spend the next decade in prison.

Nathaniel Bradley, 41, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On March 16, 2021, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and IMPD officers tried to stop Bradley's car near his home on Rural Street. Instead, Bradley sped off with two children in the car.

Officers ended the chase, but later spotted Bradley's car in a driveway of a home and watched him run to the backyard – leaving the two children alone in the car.

“Criminals who demonstrate an utter disregard for the safety of our neighborhoods and the sanctity of our laws must face consequences," said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers.