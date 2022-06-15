Armed suspect steals US Postal Service truck in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Avon police are investigating after an armed suspect stole a U.S. Postal Service truck Wednesday morning.
The incident happened in the area of Ronald Reagan Parkway and East County Road 100 North.
Police found the postal truck approximately 1 mile north from where it was stolen.
The driver of the postal truck was not injured in the incident. Police have not shared any details about the suspect at this time.
The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office and postal inspector investigators are also assisting in the incident.
