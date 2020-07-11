Arizona murder suspect arrested in Hendricks Co.

Darrence D. Barksdale, 33, was taken to the Hendricks County Jail where he will await extradition to Arizona on an active murder warrant.

Troopers made the stop on the eastbound side of I-70 near the 60 mile marker, which is between the exits for Lizton and Pittsboro. Barksdate was a passenger a Dodge Charger and was taken into custody without incident.