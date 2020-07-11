x
Arizona murder suspect arrested in Hendricks Co.

State troopers arrested a Phoenix man on I-70 Friday with an outstanding warrant for murder.
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — State troopers making a traffic stop on Interstate 70 Friday afternoon wound up arresting a Phoenix, Arizona man who was wanted for murder.

Darrence D. Barksdale, 33, was taken to the Hendricks County Jail where he will await extradition to Arizona on an active murder warrant.

Troopers made the stop on the eastbound side of I-70 near the 60 mile marker, which is between the exits for Lizton and Pittsboro. Barksdate was a passenger a Dodge Charger and was taken into custody without incident.

